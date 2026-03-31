Air Force Posts RFI For Deploying Reactors At Military Bases

In a Request for Information (RFI) released March 25, the Air Force is looking for input from companies interested in deploying nuclear reactors at its bases. The RFI listed on procurement database Sam.gov says the service is interested in 1 megawatt to-300-megawatt microreactors and small modular reactors (SMRs), not large-scale reactors. Interested companies will need to be able to design, license, fuel, construct and deploy SMRs, the RFI says. Responses are due April 19. Efforts to deploy advanced nuclear reactors…
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Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
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