Air Force Posts RFI For Deploying Reactors At Military Bases

In a Request for Information (RFI) released March 25, the Air Force is looking for input from companies interested in deploying nuclear reactors at its bases. The RFI listed on procurement database Sam.gov says the service is interested in 1 megawatt to-300-megawatt microreactors and small modular reactors (SMRs), not large-scale reactors. Interested companies will need to be able to design, license, fuel, construct and deploy SMRs, the RFI says. Responses are due April 19. Efforts to deploy advanced nuclear reactors…