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Air Force Examining Long-Term Buy Of 130 New Weapons Pylons For B-52Hs

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Air Force Examining Long-Term Buy Of 130 New Weapons Pylons For B-52Hs
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of Gen. Stephen Davis (left), the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, on the tarmac at Barksdale AFB, La. on Dec. 17, 2025 during a visit to mechanics with the 2nd Bomb Wing.

The Air Force is examining the development of an Advanced Wing Weapons Pylon (AWWP) for the B-52H and a long-term buy of up to 130 AWWPs to replace the bomber's Improved Common Pylon (ICP), designed in 1959 and fielded in the 1960s. "The B-52 program is conducting market research to identify potential providers capable of delivering accelerated pylon designs and modifying current carriage equipment," according to a business notice by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's bombers directorate. "The government…

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