Air Force Examining Long-Term Buy Of 130 New Weapons Pylons For B-52Hs

The Air Force is examining the development of an Advanced Wing Weapons Pylon (AWWP) for the B-52H and a long-term buy of up to 130 AWWPs to replace the bomber's Improved Common Pylon (ICP), designed in 1959 and fielded in the 1960s. "The B-52 program is conducting market research to identify potential providers capable of delivering accelerated pylon designs and modifying current carriage equipment," according to a business notice by Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's bombers directorate. "The government…