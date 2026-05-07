Air Force Examining Government-Owned Technical Data Library For B-2

Under an Air Force Supply Chain Velocity initiative for the service's B-2 Spirit stealth bomber by Northrop Grumman [NOC], the service would create a government-owned technical data library through reverse engineering and data rights acquisition, according to a Thursday business notice from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center bomber directorate's contracting office (AFLCMC/WBK) at Tinker AFB, Okla. "The government requires a prime contractor to serve as a strategic integrator for the potential Supply Chain Regeneration effort," according to the…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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