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Air Force Examining Government-Owned Technical Data Library For B-2

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Air Force Examining Government-Owned Technical Data Library For B-2
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a B-2 Spirit with the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman AFB, Mo. as the bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia on July 10, 2022 as part of a Bomber Task Force mission.

Under an Air Force Supply Chain Velocity initiative for the service's B-2 Spirit stealth bomber by Northrop Grumman [NOC], the service would create a government-owned technical data library through reverse engineering and data rights acquisition, according to a Thursday business notice from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center bomber directorate's contracting office (AFLCMC/WBK) at Tinker AFB, Okla. "The government requires a prime contractor to serve as a strategic integrator for the potential Supply Chain Regeneration effort," according to the…

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