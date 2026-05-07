Air Force Examining Government-Owned Technical Data Library For B-2

Under an Air Force Supply Chain Velocity initiative for the service's B-2 Spirit stealth bomber by Northrop Grumman [NOC], the service would create a government-owned technical data library through reverse engineering and data rights acquisition, according to a Thursday business notice from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center bomber directorate's contracting office (AFLCMC/WBK) at Tinker AFB, Okla. "The government requires a prime contractor to serve as a strategic integrator for the potential Supply Chain Regeneration effort," according to the…