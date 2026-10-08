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Nuclear Modernization

Air Force Breaks Ground on New B-21 Assembly Line as Production Expands

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Air Force Breaks Ground on New B-21 Assembly Line as Production Expands
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The Air Force and Northrop Grumman [NOC] have broken ground on a new B-21 Raider final assembly line in Palmdale, Calif., putting a previously announced effort to accelerate bomber production into construction. The new assembly line at Air Force Plant 42 is part of over a million square feet of planned facilities expected to increase annual B-21 production capacity by 25%, according to the service. The groundbreaking took place Sept. 29 and was publicized by Air Force officials Oct. 2.…

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