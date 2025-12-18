After Eight Months, White House Names Nominee To Head NSA And CYBERCOM

After eight months without a permanent head, the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) may get relief, as the White House nominated Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to receive his fourth star as the director of NSA and the commander of CYBERCOM. Rudd is now the deputy at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. In April, amid a wave of firings of top military flag officers, the White House relieved Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh as the head of NSA…
Contract Updates
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…
Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $
Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…