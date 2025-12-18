Sign In
Search
Cyber

After Eight Months, White House Names Nominee To Head NSA And CYBERCOM

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
After Eight Months, White House Names Nominee To Head NSA And CYBERCOM
Pictured is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) photo of U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, INDOPACOM's deputy commander, speaking with retired Australian Defence Force Brigadier Ian Langford, executive director of Security and Defence PLuS, during the Indo-Pacific Security Forum in Honolulu on May 12.

After eight months without a permanent head, the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) may get relief, as the White House nominated Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to receive his fourth star as the director of NSA and the commander of CYBERCOM. Rudd is now the deputy at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. In April, amid a wave of firings of top military flag officers, the White House relieved Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh as the head of NSA…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Boeing Picks Anduril As Rocket Motor Partner In Pursuit Of IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor

International

HIMARS, M109A7 Howitzers, ALTIUS Loitering Munitions Included In More Than $11 Billion Arms Sale To Taiwan

Business/Financial

HawkEye 360 CEO Says ISA Buy Will Bolster Hawkeye’s Signals Analysis and Financial Position With Acquisition Of ISA

Budget

Lawmakers Give Navy Flexibility On Carriers And Sub Procurements, But Mandates Outside Manager For LSM And Oiler

Trending

Army Adds CHAOS Industries’ Radar Technology To Acquisition Marketplace
AFRL Seeking Innovations For C-sUAS “Kill Chain And Point Defense”
GAO: Osprey Accident Rate Increased In 2023, 2024, Air Force And Marine Corps Not Doing Enough To Share Info
GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says
U.S. Space Force Considering Upgrades for Three Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

Contract Updates

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.  

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…

Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume