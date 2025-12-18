After Eight Months, White House Names Nominee To Head NSA And CYBERCOM

After eight months without a permanent head, the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) may get relief, as the White House nominated Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to receive his fourth star as the director of NSA and the commander of CYBERCOM. Rudd is now the deputy at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. In April, amid a wave of firings of top military flag officers, the White House relieved Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh as the head of NSA…