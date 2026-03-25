AFRL’s Rapid Innovation Center Looks For Range Of Autonomous Point Defense Counters Against Group 1, 2 Drones

Under the Automated Counter-UAS Expeditionary Solutions (ACES) effort, the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Rapid Innovation Center at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is surveying companies on their technologies for autonomous, point defense countermeasures against Group 1 and 2 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) weighing up to 55 pounds. "A critical need exists for a point-defense capability that can be deployed rapidly and affordably to protect fixed and semi-fixed sites, such as airbases, forward operating bases, and critical infrastructure," the center said in…