AFRL’s Rapid Innovation Center Looks For Range Of Autonomous Point Defense Counters Against Group 1, 2 Drones

Under the Automated Counter-UAS Expeditionary Solutions (ACES) effort, the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Rapid Innovation Center at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is surveying companies on their technologies for autonomous, point defense countermeasures against Group 1 and 2 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) weighing up to 55 pounds. "A critical need exists for a point-defense capability that can be deployed rapidly and affordably to protect fixed and semi-fixed sites, such as airbases, forward operating bases, and critical infrastructure," the center said in…
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Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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