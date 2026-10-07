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AFLCMC Postpones Virtual Industry Day on More Than $4.5 Billion ‘Megatron’ Contract Vehicle

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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AFLCMC Postpones Virtual Industry Day on More Than $4.5 Billion ‘Megatron’ Contract Vehicle
US Air Force insignia on an aging jet plane.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) was to hold a virtual industry day on Wednesday on more than $4.5 billion in planned Department of the Air Force Battle Network Multiple Award Contract Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (MAC IDIQ) awards, but AFLCMC postponed the controlled unclassified information (CUI) industry discussions "due to unexpected technical difficulties with our secure virtual platform," the center said in a business notice. The "Megatron" contract vehicle is to encompass more than 50 programs of record, including the…

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