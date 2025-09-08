AeroVironment Nabs $240 Million Order For Space Long-Haul Laser Comms System

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Monday said it has received a nearly $240 million order from an undisclosed customer to purchase and deploy the company’s new space long-haul laser communications terminals on orbit. AV’s BlueHalo business earlier this year announced it had successfully demonstrated the two-terminal long-haul multi-orbit laser communication system in an operational environment, proving it could transfer high bandwidth data over longer distances in various orbits. “This contract moves our superior, next-generation long-haul laser communication terminals from the lab to…