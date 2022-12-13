Ambassador Julianne Smith, U.S. permanent representative to NATO, learns about a M119 howitzer from U.S. Army Soldiers at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 11, 2022. Ambassador Smith met with U.S. forces under V Corps and NATO allies to get a better understanding of U.S. strategic efforts and contribution in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)
By Matthew Beinart |
12 hours ago |
12/13/2022

The U.S.’ lead representative to NATO said Tuesday addressing member nations’ declining stockpiles of weapons and munitions sent to Ukraine is a “very serious challenge.”

Julianne Smith, the U.S.’ ambassador to NATO, cited separate efforts from the…

