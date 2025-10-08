Acquisition Reform Top Priority for Department of Air Force General Counsel Nominee

The Trump administration's nominee for general counsel of the Department of the Air Force said that he will try to help accelerate system acquisition and fielding. "This is a concern of mine and will be a top priority," William Lane, a former Army armor officer and private practice lawyer, told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Tuesday in response to a question from Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), a former Navy SEAL. "We need to be getting equipment quickly," Lane…