Acquisition Data Insights Firm Pryzm Expanding With $12 Million Seed Round

Pryzm, a small software firm developing products to help contractors capture business with the federal government and help government customers better track and manage their programs, spending and vendors, has closed a $12.2 million seed round that will be used to increase hiring and enhance its artificial intelligence-based platform. The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz’s American Dynamism fund and brings the total raised by Pryzm to over $15 million, the company said on Tuesday. The Boston-based startup has…