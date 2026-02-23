Aalyria Posts $100M Series B Funding Round

Aalyria on Monday reported $100 million in funding from its Series B financing round, placing the aerospace communications provider at a $1.3 billion valuation. Battery Ventures and J2 Ventures led the funding round, with support from DYNE and other investors. The company said the capital would accelerate the development of Spacetime, its network orchestration platform, and Tightbeam, its optical communications terminal. “This funding accelerates our path to becoming that ubiquitous control plane: the digital cartilage that connects thousands of independent…