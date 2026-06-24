$300 Million for FAMM Pulled Forward By House Appropriators

House appropriators fund the U.S. Air Force Family of Mass Missiles (FAMM) at $355 million in fiscal 2027, an add of $300 million to the service's discretionary budget request. The Air Force requested $55 million for a more than 1,000 nautical mile Extended Range FAMM in fiscal 2027 and had planned on asking for another $300 million in a third reconciliation bill for FAMM-Palletized (FAMM-P) variants for cargo aircraft and FAMM-Lugged (FAMM-L) versions for fighters, but doubts have surfaced on…