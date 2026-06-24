$300 Million for FAMM Pulled Forward By House Appropriators

House appropriators fund the U.S. Air Force Family of Mass Missiles (FAMM) at $355 million in fiscal 2027, an add of $300 million to the service's discretionary budget request. The Air Force requested $55 million for a more than 1,000 nautical mile Extended Range FAMM in fiscal 2027 and had planned on asking for another $300 million in a third reconciliation bill for FAMM-Palletized (FAMM-P) variants for cargo aircraft and FAMM-Lugged (FAMM-L) versions for fighters, but doubts have surfaced on…
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Congress Updates
Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says
The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman‘s [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace […]
Baldwin Concerned With Army’s JLTV ‘Mismanagement,’ Seeks Support For Marines’ Procurement Plans
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has raised concerns with the “Army’s mismanagement” of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and is seeking assurance that the Marine Corps can be supported […]
SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding
Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]
SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy bill adds new provisions that would raise the Navy and Marine Corps’ minimum requirement for amphibious warships and extend […]
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