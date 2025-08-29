Sign In
Search
Space

150 Companies Interested in RG-XX, U.S. Space Force Official Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
150 Companies Interested in RG-XX, U.S. Space Force Official Says
Depicted is an artist rendering of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (U.S. Space Force)

To guide venture capital (VC) investment, the U.S. Space Force is increasingly engaging with VC firms as a departure from Space Force past practice, and one of the dividends of that engagement thus far has been the new RG-XX program to look for a commercial replacement for the Space Force's Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) by Northrop Grumman [NOC], a top service official said on Thursday. The VC community "is not normally a community we've interacted with in the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

DoD Looking to Award Follow-On Contract for E-4B Communications

Air Force

USAF Expects to Field BTAR Fix for KC-46A Late in Fiscal 2027

Advanced / Transformational Technology

MQ-28 Ghost Bat Autonomous Aircraft Will Fire Missile Against Aerial Target This Year

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Forterra, Overland AI, Scout AI Nab Army Contracts For Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Trending

General Atomics YFQ-42A First CCA Forerunner to Fly
Northrop Beats Out Lockheed To Continue Developing Army’s Improved Threat Detection System
Beck Out As Director Of DIU
KC-46A Boom Issues Not Confined to Refueling A-10s
York Space Systems Delivers 21 Transport Layer Satellites Ahead Of First SDA Tranche 1 Launch

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume