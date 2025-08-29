150 Companies Interested in RG-XX, U.S. Space Force Official Says

To guide venture capital (VC) investment, the U.S. Space Force is increasingly engaging with VC firms as a departure from Space Force past practice, and one of the dividends of that engagement thus far has been the new RG-XX program to look for a commercial replacement for the Space Force's Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) by Northrop Grumman [NOC], a top service official said on Thursday. The VC community "is not normally a community we've interacted with in the…