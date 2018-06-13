Lockheed Marin [LMT] chose Raytheon [RTN] to develop and deliver the next generation Distributed Aperture System (DAS) for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, replacing the sensor’s incumbent Northrop Grumman [NOC].Lockheed Martin highlighted this change in provider…
Raytheon Nabs Next-Gen F-35 DAS Sensor
Lockheed Marin [LMT] chose Raytheon [RTN] to develop and deliver the next generation Distributed Aperture System (DAS) for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, replacing the sensor’s incumbent Northrop Grumman [NOC].Lockheed Martin highlighted this change in provider…