The Pentagon begins 2018 again operating under a stopgap funding measure that limits spending while officials begin a systematic restructuring of the department and anticipate further changes prescribed by a flurry of reports due in coming months. A new National…
Pentagon Begins Year Of Restructure With Uncertain Funding
The Pentagon begins 2018 again operating under a stopgap funding measure that limits spending while officials begin a systematic restructuring of the department and anticipate further changes prescribed by a flurry of reports due in coming months. A new National…