NASA announced another delay Tuesday for its $8.8 billion James Webb Telescope Project (JWST), pushing back the potential launch date to May 2020 following continued integration and testing issues. Problems with the massive telescope’s propulsion system and sunshield…
NASA Delays Webb Telescope Launch Again To 2020
NASA announced another delay Tuesday for its $8.8 billion James Webb Telescope Project (JWST), pushing back the potential launch date to May 2020 following continued integration and testing issues. Problems with the massive telescope’s propulsion system and sunshield…