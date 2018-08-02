As part of L3 Technologies’ [LLL] major transformation plans this year, the company on Thursday said it has consolidated its Aerospace Systems and Sensors Systems business segment into one focused on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions…
L3 Establishes Business Segment To Focus On ISR, Bolster Growth And Boost Margins
