PARIS--Lockheed Martin [LMT] is readying for an official proposal from Germany next week to replace its Patriot missile defense system with the first ever 360-degree, network integrated air & missile defense system, a company official told Defense Daily Tuesday.German…
Germany Moving Forward With Lockheed For First 360-Degree, Networked Missile Defense System
