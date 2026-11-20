Satellites, space debris, anti-satellite weapons, and ballistic and hypersonic missiles are putting commerce and national security at growing risk. Knowing what is in orbit, where it is, and what it is doing has become a mission-critical capability for defense and space professionals.

Join us for a practical look at the state of space domain awareness (SDA) and the threats driving demand for it. Our panel will also examine how AI can sharpen SDA, from faster detection and tracking to better decision support.

You will learn:

*How the growing mix of satellites, debris, and counterspace and missile threats is reshaping the SDA challenge

*Where current SDA capabilities fall short

*How AI can improve detection, tracking, and response

60-minutes