The U.S. Air Force is examining an accelerated mission systems' risk reduction effort for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center in development by Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC). Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's presidential and executive airpower directorate in Dayton, Ohio said in a Thursday business notice that it is "seeking information from interested companies with the capability to support an effort to reduce risk in the mission systems branch of SAOC." "The program management office (PMO) is looking to execute…