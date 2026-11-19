The U.S. Air Force is examining an accelerated mission systems' risk reduction effort for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center in development by Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC). Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's presidential and executive airpower directorate in Dayton, Ohio said in a Thursday business notice that it is "seeking information from interested companies with the capability to support an effort to reduce risk in the mission systems branch of SAOC." "The program management office (PMO) is looking to execute…
Recommended
Recovery of Starship Upper Stage on Nov. 14 Portends More Problems for SpaceX Launch Competitors
Trending
Congress Updates
Senate Appropriators Back Army’s UH-60, AH-64 Cuts, Add Funds For More CH-47F Block IIs
Senate appropriators have backed the Army’s proposed plan to reduce procurement of UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters, while restoring funds for the service to buy six more CH-47F […]
Rogers Won’t Seek Waiver To Retain Top GOP Spot On HASC; Kelly, Jackson Confirm Bids
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) will not seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) in the next Congress, a source familiar with the […]
Senate Appropriators’ $1.07 Trillion Defense Bill Shifts $69 Billion From Reconciliation Request; Shipbuilding, R&D Take Cuts
Senate GOP appropriators have released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense bill that shifts over nearly $69 billion in items the Trump administration had requested via reconciliation, including multi-year […]
Wicker Says Reverting Carrier EMALS To Steam is a ‘Non-Starter,’ Cao Promises Better Communications After Sub Mishap
In a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday for acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called President Trump’s idea to revert aircraft […]
Job Feed
-
AI Security Standards Architect
Bank of America - Washington, DC
-
Vice President, Application Remediation Governance Analyst, Global Information Security, Sydney, Australia
Bank of America - Sydney, Australia
-
Cybersecurity Analyst (Local / Hybrid)
Vanderbilt Health - Nashville, TN
-
Program Manager
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pyeongtaek, South Korea