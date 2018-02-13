General Atomics’ Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced its MQ-25 Stingray unmanned carrier-based tanker offering on Tuesday, which includes competitor Boeing [BA].The company said it has designed a “purpose-built” Stingray that is optimized for the…
General Atomics MQ-25 Team Includes Boeing
General Atomics’ Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) announced its MQ-25 Stingray unmanned carrier-based tanker offering on Tuesday, which includes competitor Boeing [BA].The company said it has designed a “purpose-built” Stingray that is optimized for the…