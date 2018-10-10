The lead official for the Army’s team to find a new missile defense radar said a 360-degree sensor will not be required for companies moving forward in the competition, but emphasized a need to meet increased battlespace criteria and advanced network integration…
Army Not Pushing 360-Degree Sensor For Patriot Radar Replacement
The lead official for the Army’s team to find a new missile defense radar said a 360-degree sensor will not be required for companies moving forward in the competition, but emphasized a need to meet increased battlespace criteria and advanced network integration…