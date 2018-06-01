Air Force Studying Alternatives To Troubled ORS-6 Satellite

Defense Daily | 06/01/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Air Force has scrubbed the launch of a weather demonstration satellite, citing unspecified “technical issues” with the spacecraft’s bus.The Air Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO), formerly the Operationally Responsive Space (ORS)…

More Stories You Might Like