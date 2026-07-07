Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Drones Responsible For Most Russian Deaths And Destroyed Equipment

Ukrainian drones are responsible for most of the nearly 30,000 Russian personnel deaths per month and the destruction of Russian military equipment and infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkiye, during a Tuesday keynote address. "We are now eliminating around 30,000 soldiers every month," he said. "Just imagine that scale. In June alone, nearly 28,000 Russian soldiers were eliminated, and we have video confirmation for every single one of them. The overwhelming majority were struck…