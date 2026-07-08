York Space And All.Space CEOs Detail Resilient Communications Vision As Acquisition Closes

York Space Systems [YSS] has closed its acquisition of satellite communication terminal company All.Space, in a move both company CEOs say will create a complete tactical satcom ecosystem. York said on Wednesday the acquisition, which was announced in late April, has closed. The total purchase price dropped from $355 million when it was first announced to $300 million at deal close. This consisted of approximately $155 million in cash and 5.9 million shares of York common stock. For York Space…