X-Bow Wins $191 Million Foreign Military Sale For Rocket Motors

The Air Force last week awarded X-Bow Systems a $191.3 contract for solid rocket motors (SRMs) for a Foreign Military Sale (FMS), but the service did not say which nation. The contract appears to be the largest ever for the New Mexico-based startup and possibly even the largest DoD award to a new SRM company. Other new entrants into the SRM market such as Anduril Industries, Firehawk Aerospace, and Ursa Major, have received various awards, mainly development-related contracts, but the…