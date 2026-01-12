X-Bow Systems Completes Preliminary Design Review For Standard Missile Motors

X-Bow Systems on Monday said it has successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for two rocket motors used to power the Navy’s family of Standard Missiles, marking a milestone on the path to potentially becoming an alternative supplier of the Mk 72 and Mk 104 motors. The PDR validated the design maturity of X-Bow’s rocket motors, clearing the way for the company to begin the detailed design work that will lead to the Critical Design Review (CDR), which if…