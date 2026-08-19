X-Bow Planning Flight Test Of Low Cost Interceptor For MDA In Early 2028

X-Bow Systems this week said it will flight test a low-cost interceptor (LCI) in the first quarter of 2028 under a recent award from the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to demonstrate the company’s solid rocket motor (SRM) technology. MDA on July 9 awarded the $11 million fixed-price contract as a competitive follow-on Phase II Small Business Innovative Research award focused on developing and demonstrating a “high-performance” SRM as part of the agency’s Rapid Response Small Launcher Technology program to “address…