Australia Picks Amentum Joint Venture To Develop New AUKUS Sub Shipyard

The organization that the Australian government is using to manage its naval shipbuilding infrastructure picked a joint venture by Amentum [AMTM] and the British-based engineering and construction company Laing O'Rourke to deliver a new nuclear-powered submarine construction shipyard in Australia, Amentum announced Tuesday. Amentum said under this long-term contract as a “Capability Partner,” it and Laing O’Rourke will “play a central role in developing the new shipyard” at Osborne, north of Adelaide, where Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines will be built under…