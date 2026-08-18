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E-2D Block II Passes Critical Design Review

Rich Abott By
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E-2D Block II Passes Critical Design Review
E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (U.S. Navy)

The Navy and Northrop Grumman [NOC] this week revealed the Block II upgrade to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye passed a Critical Design Review (CDR) in May, setting the way for flight tests within three years. The E-2D airborne early warning command and control platform's Block II upgrade builds on the Delta System Software Configuration 6 (DSSC-6) update that reduces pilot workload, supplies avionics infrastructure improvements to fight and mission systems, improves situational awareness, provides readiness and reliability upgrades and features…

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