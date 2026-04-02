X-Bow Partners With Factory Engineering Company UNION To Boost Manufacturing

Solid rocket motor and suborbital launch vehicle manufacturer X-Bow Systems on Thursday said has partnered with UNION Technologies to integrate software-defined factory capabilities into its manufacturing processes to increase capacity. UNION’s software includes a higher level command platform to enable planning, execution and oversight of existing, disconnected manufacturing systems, and an execution layer that monitors these systems to track changes, maintain readiness, and improve components and processes. “Together, the companies intend to address the industry’s need for flexible manufacturing systems…