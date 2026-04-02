X-Bow Partners With Factory Engineering Company UNION To Boost Manufacturing

Solid rocket motor and suborbital launch vehicle manufacturer X-Bow Systems on Thursday said has partnered with UNION Technologies to integrate software-defined factory capabilities into its manufacturing processes to increase capacity. UNION’s software includes a higher level command platform to enable planning, execution and oversight of existing, disconnected manufacturing systems, and an execution layer that monitors these systems to track changes, maintain readiness, and improve components and processes. “Together, the companies intend to address the industry’s need for flexible manufacturing systems…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]