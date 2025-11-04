Sign In
Wittman: Number Of USAF Fighters Below Congressionally Mandated Inventory, But New Study Raises Hopes

Wittman: Number Of USAF Fighters Below Congressionally Mandated Inventory, But New Study Raises Hopes
U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel with the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho recover an F-15E Strike Eagle at Gowen Field, Idaho on April 9th last year during the Double Barrel 24-1 exercise (U.S. Air Force Photo)

While the U.S. Air Force remains below a fiscal 2018 National Defense Authorization Act enacted floor of 1,145 Primary Aircraft Inventory (PMAI) fighters, a new 10-year fighter force structure study raises hopes, according to Rep. Robert Wittman (R-Va.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee's Tactical Air and Land Forces panel. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink signed the 24-page Long Term USAF Fighter Force Structure report delivered to Congress last month (Defense Daily, Oct. 30). Mandated under Section 142…

