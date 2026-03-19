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With an Eye To CCA Increment 2, Talon IQ Conducts Test Flight

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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With an Eye To CCA Increment 2, Talon IQ Conducts Test Flight
Pictured is a Northrop Grumman photo of the Talon IQ drone during a mission autonomy flight over Mojave, Calif.

A "Talon IQ" Model 437 aircraft by Northrop Grumman's [NOC] Scaled Composites has flown a mission autonomy test flight using the company's Prism software and Hivemind software by Shield AI, the companies said on Thursday. "During the flight, Shield AI’s Hivemind software successfully commanded the aircraft, executing combat air patrol and target engagement maneuvers," according to the companies. "Talon IQ then seamlessly swapped back to Northrop Grumman’s own Prism autonomy software." Aircraft designer and entrepreneur Burt Rutan founded Scaled Composites…

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