Williams: W80-5 “Ahead of Schedule,” SLCM-N Not In Fiscal 2027 Budget, Will Be In Fiscal 2028

While the nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) was not in the White House fiscal 2027 budget request, Brandon Williams, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), said it has administration support. “The funding from the reconciliation process is carrying the project forward at pace,” Williams said. “We're ahead of schedule, and we're going to be able to deliver a warhead, W80-5, ahead of the Navy's needs. We're on track.” Williams also confirmed he expected to “seek resources for SLCM-N…