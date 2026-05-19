Fischer Criticizes Lack Of SLCM-N Funding, Discourages Reconciliation Process

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) criticized the omission of funding for the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile from the fiscal 2027 budget request, warning the absence of appropriated funding could jeopardize the Navy’s ability to meet a congressionally mandated deadline. Speaking to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on Tuesday during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Fischer said she was “disappointed” that the Trump administration’s fiscal 2027 request did not include money for the nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) program. Congress has…