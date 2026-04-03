White House Requests $32.8 billion For NNSA In Fiscal 2027 Topline

The Trump administration rolled out its very high-level budget proposal for fiscal 2027 on April 3, which included $32.8 billion for the Department of Energy’s semiautonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The fiscal 2027 request for NNSA is $3.6 billion, or 12 percent, more than what the agency in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile received last year. For fiscal 2026, the White House requested just under $30 billion for NNSA when including the $4.8 billion in mandatory…