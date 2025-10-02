West Faces Same Supply Chain Constraints That Threaten Ukrainian Drone Industry, Report Says

Ukrainian drone makers and related companies have made tremendous strides since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but are dependent in many areas on Chinese suppliers, a predicament that the U.S. and its allies are not immune to, warns a new report out of Ukraine. “The same magnets, lithium chemistries, and optical components Ukraine cannot secure are embedded across Western defense programs,” says Building the Arsenal, which was prepared by the Ukraine-based Snake Island Institute and the Ukrainian Council…