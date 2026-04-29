Wasp Amphib Extending Five Years; Navy And Marine Corps Studying More Amphibs

The Navy and Marine Corps have decided to extend the service life of the USS Wasp (LHD-1) amphibious assault ship by five years and are awaiting another study looking into the potential of extending the operational life more amphibious ships, a Navy official said Tuesday. Last fall, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) approved the service life extension of the USS Wasp (LHD-1) by five years to 2034 and for the other LHDs “we’ve got to study to see if…