Washington Harbour Partners Invests In Mission Solutions Firm Trusted Space

Washington Harbour Partners on Thursday said it has taken a “significant minority stake” in the space mission engineering company Trusted Space, an investment that will be put toward enhancing existing products and developing new ones. The value of the investment was not disclosed. Trusted Space, which is based in Northern Virginia, provides classified and unclassified life-cycle space mission engineering services and data processing for most orbital regimes. The company has about 50 employees and offers capabilities in modeling and simulation,…