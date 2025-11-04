Warren Asks STRATCOM Nominee To “Not Stand In The Way” Of Independent Studies On Sentinel

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) last week asked President Donald Trump’s pick to head the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) not to “shield” nuclear weapons programs “from independent oversight.” During the confirmation hearing for Vice Adm. Richard Correll to be STRATCOM commander in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Warren said the nation’s nuclear arsenal would cost “$946 billion just over the next 10 years. That’s almost a trillion dollars and that’s just an estimate.” “Systems like Sentinel,” the Northrop Grumman…