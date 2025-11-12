Sign In
Veritas Capital To Acquire Digital Solutions Firm MetroStar Systems

Cal Biesecker By
Ali Reza Manouchehri is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MetroStar, Photo: MetroStar

Veritas Capital on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire the digital transformation solutions firm MetroStar Systems, which serves the defense and intelligence communities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of the year. MetroStar, which is based in Reston, Va., has capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital design, enterprise information technology and application modernization. The company said the partnership with Veritas “will allow us to…

