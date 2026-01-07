Vatn Systems Acquires Company With Subsea Acoustic Sensing And Signal Processing Expertise

Autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developer Vatn Systems on Wednesday said it has acquired Crewless Marine in a deal that brings in-house an important supplier of underwater acoustic sensing and signal processing capabilities, allowing the startup to lower costs and improve system performance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Crewless Marine has two employees. Vatn will integrate Crewless Marine’s software into its torpedo-like AUV product family, eliminating the need for a “black box,” giving the company full ownership of the…