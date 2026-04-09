Sign In
Search
Space

Vantor Introduces Two New Satellite Classes For High Resolution Imaging, Frequent Revisits

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Vantor Introduces Two New Satellite Classes For High Resolution Imaging, Frequent Revisits
Image of Vantor's future Vantor Pulse small satellite. Image: Vantor

Commercial satellite operator and spatial intelligence provider Vantor on Thursday introduced two new classes of electro-optical imaging satellites that packaged together offer its customers high-resolution imagery and frequent revisit rates around the globe in a single platform. Vantor Pulse, the company’s entrée into the small satellite market, will consist of a fleet of more than 10 40-centimeter-class resolution satellites that can revisit the same location on Earth every 15 minutes, Colorado-based Vantor said. The first Pulse satellites are expected to…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Space

Space Force Awards 14 Companies Space Domain Awareness Contracts Under “Andromeda”

Space

Kratos Nabs Space Force Contract For Ground System Architecture Worth $447 Million

Nuclear Modernization

Air Force, DIU Pick Buckley And Malmstrom Bases For Microreactors

Budget

Pentagon’s Counter-Drone Task Force Seeks More Than $580 Million For R&D In 2027

Trending

Space Force Requests More Than $8 Billion For Space-Based AMTI
Air Force To Host Classified Industry Day For Standoff Attack Weapon
Army Budget Request Appears To Forego Black Hawk, Apache Procurement In FY ‘27
Defense Watch: Unhappy Dem, Hypersonic Test, More Army Ousters, DDG Launch
USAF Requests $5 Billion for F-47 In FY ’27, $1.5 Billion Increase

Congress Updates

Congress

Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]

Space

Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says

Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]

Congress

Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority

Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]

Pentagon

Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume