Vantor Introduces Two New Satellite Classes For High Resolution Imaging, Frequent Revisits

Commercial satellite operator and spatial intelligence provider Vantor on Thursday introduced two new classes of electro-optical imaging satellites that packaged together offer its customers high-resolution imagery and frequent revisit rates around the globe in a single platform. Vantor Pulse, the company’s entrée into the small satellite market, will consist of a fleet of more than 10 40-centimeter-class resolution satellites that can revisit the same location on Earth every 15 minutes, Colorado-based Vantor said. The first Pulse satellites are expected to…