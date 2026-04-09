Vantor Introduces Two New Satellite Classes For High Resolution Imaging, Frequent Revisits

Commercial satellite operator and spatial intelligence provider Vantor on Thursday introduced two new classes of electro-optical imaging satellites that packaged together offer its customers high-resolution imagery and frequent revisit rates around the globe in a single platform. Vantor Pulse, the company’s entrée into the small satellite market, will consist of a fleet of more than 10 40-centimeter-class resolution satellites that can revisit the same location on Earth every 15 minutes, Colorado-based Vantor said. The first Pulse satellites are expected to…
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President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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