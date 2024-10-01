New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu addresses the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 64th Air Refueling Squadron during a pre-deployment ceremony on Sept. 8th at Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H. The unit's KC-46A Pegasus tankers are to go to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility this fall in what is to be the KC-46's maiden operational deployment (Air National Guard Photo)
Scott AFB, Ill., and Mississippi’s Key Field are among the finalists as the seventh main operating base for the U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus tanker by Boeing [BA].
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Senate…