USAF Sustainment Of Intel Support Program For U-2 To Stretch Through Next October

While the Air Force has planned to retire the Lockheed Martin [LMT] U-2 Dragon Lady surveillance plane next year, a number of legislators have opposed that plan, and former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Allvin on June 24 ordered a year-long continuation of sustainment of the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) Distributed Surface Assets (DDSA) supporting program for the spy plane. The Air Force recently awarded L3Harris Technologies' [LHX] site in Salt Lake City, Utah, an…