USAF Surveying Industry On Cheaper, Long-Range Ground Attack Missiles On Cargo Planes And Fighters

The office of Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Lyons, the service's portfolio acquisition executive for weapons and the head of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's armament directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., is surveying industry to see which companies are able to build 1,000 to 2,000 relatively inexpensive ground attack munitions annually over the next five years for cargo planes and fighters. "The program office seeks to streamline the battlespace by developing a single, common, air-to- surface munition that is…