Newly minted U.S. Air Force pilots pose on Sept. 20th at Luke AFB, Ariz. for a photo in front of a 309th Fighting Squadron F-16 during the final 309th Fighter Squadron graduation for F-16 pilots. "After nearly five decades as a training hub for F-16 pilots, the 56th Fighter Wing is shifting exclusively to F-35A training," the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force’s software sustainment for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AN/AAQ-40 Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), carried on the F-35 fighter, is “out of compliance” with a law that requires military services to establish sustainment…