Newly minted U.S. Air Force pilots pose on Sept. 20th at Luke AFB, Ariz. for a photo in front of a 309th Fighting Squadron F-16 during the final 309th Fighter Squadron graduation for F-16 pilots. "After nearly five decades as a training hub for F-16 pilots, the 56th Fighter Wing is shifting exclusively to F-35A training," the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
2 hours ago |
10/25/2024
highlights

The U.S. Air Force’s software sustainment for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] AN/AAQ-40 Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), carried on the F-35 fighter, is “out of compliance” with a law that requires military services to establish sustainment…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.