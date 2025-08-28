Sign In
USAF Integrated Development Office Official: ‘Tell Me How We’re Gonna Get A 60 Percent, 70 Percent Solution Out There’

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Pictured is U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (U.S. Air Force Photo)

The lean manufacturing concept pioneered by Toyota [TM] in the 1950s and advanced under a "fail fast and adjust" approach by Silicon Valley in the 1990s and Elon Musk's SpaceX has found roots in the traditionally sclerotic acquisition process of DoD, including the U.S. Air Force. "We're seeing a lot of your companies that are learning and failing quickly and adjusting and moving quickly is actually a great recipe," Maj. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, the commander of Air Force Research Laboratory,…

