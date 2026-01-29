USAF “Focus Right Now Is Readiness,” Acting Vice Chief Says

U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink and Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach are emphasizing the provision of needed parts for aircraft under a "fly, fix, and fight" strategy, Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, the service's acting vice chief of staff, said on Thursday at a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies forum. Such parts are vital to flying hours, as statistics have shown that Air Force fighter pilots get less than half the nine sorties per month required under the Ready…